Two booked in Navi Mumbai for illegally stocking food grains

Updated on: 01 July,2023 01:49 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent

Top

A case has been registered against two persons for allegedly illegally stocking food grains meant to be disbursed through the public distribution system in Navi Mumbai

Two booked in Navi Mumbai for illegally stocking food grains

Representative image/iStock

A case has been registered against two persons for allegedly illegally stocking food grains meant to be disbursed through the public distribution system in Navi Mumbai.


A case under the Essential Commodities Act has been registered against the accused.


One of the accused is a trader at APMC Vashi.


"The complaint was lodged by officials from the rationing department on Friday," an official said.

"Acting on a tip-off, when the local police and rationing department raided a godown in the APMC market on June 27, and found rice and pulses meant for PDS stocked in the premises," he said.

"Foodgrains stock worth around Rs 40,000 was seized during the raid," the official said.

Further probe is underway.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

