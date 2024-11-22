Hours before the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Hitendra Thakur accused Tawde of distributing Rs 5 crore at a hotel in Virar, 60 km from Mumbai, to woo voters. The Congress leaders had taken potshots at the PM over the allegations against Tawde

Pic/X

Listen to this article Cash-for-votes allegations: BJP leader Vinod Tawde sends Rs 100-crore defamation notice to Kharge, Rahul Gandhi x 00:00

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National General Secretary Vinod Tawde on Friday said that he has issued a legal notice against Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and spokesperson Supriya for claiming that he distributed money to voters a day before the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On the eve of Maharashtra Assembly elections, 19th November, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party spokesperson Supriya said that Vinod Tawde was caught red-handed with Rs 5 crores distributing to voters and all kind of dramatic statement. They just wanted to defame me and my party. I am seriously hurt. I come from a regular middle-class family, for the last 40 years, I have been in politics but I have never done anything like that. Congress leaders wanted to defame me, party and my leaders so they purposefully spoke this untruth to the media and people, hence I have issued a court notice to them that they should apologise publicly or face the action"

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde says, " On the eve of Maharashtra Assembly elections, 19th November, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party spokesperson Supriya said that Vinod Tawde was caught red-handed with Rs 5… pic.twitter.com/9YltGsPr8f — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2024

Hours before the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Hitendra Thakur accused Tawde of distributing Rs 5 crore at a hotel in Virar, 60 km from Mumbai, to woo voters.

Amid claims by BVA leaders that Rs 5-crore cash was distributed, an election official on Tuesday said Rs 9.93 lakh cash was recovered from the hotel rooms.

The BJP leader has denied the allegations in connection with the Virar cash-for-votes case, saying he was only providing guidance to party workers on poll procedures.

"The Vivanta Hotel (at Virar in Palghar) is owned by the Thakurs. I am not stupid to go to their hotel and distribute money there," Tawde told reporters earlier on the issue.

The BJP leader said he was in politics for 40 years and was aware of the rules and regulations, particularly the 'silence period' before elections.

After the issue came to light, Gandhi had said, "Modiji, from whose safe did these Rs 5 crore come? Who looted the public's money and sent you in the tempo?"

Kharge also attacked PM Modi over the issue and said while the prime minister promises to keep Maharashtra "safe" with money and muscle power, their party leader is being "caught red-handed" with Rs 5-crore in cash.