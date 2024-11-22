Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar announced that his party would support whichever alliance can form the next government in Maharashtra, highlighting their strategy for the post-election power shift

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar, on Friday, announced that his party would align with whichever group in the Maharashtra assembly elections holds the numbers to form the next government. Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, made this statement through a post on the social media platform X, emphasising that the VBA would choose to support the side capable of forming the government.

"If VBA gets the numbers tomorrow to support a party or an alliance to form the government in Maharashtra, we will choose to be with one who can form the government. We will choose power!" wrote the prominent Dalit leader in his post, signalling the party's pragmatic approach to the upcoming political manoeuvrings.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has fielded 200 candidates in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls. In the 2019 state elections, the party had contested in 236 constituencies, but despite its efforts, it failed to secure a single seat. However, it did manage a vote share of 5.5 percent in the seats it contested, indicating some support among the electorate.

The 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections concluded with voting on November 20, and the results are set to be declared on November 23. Ambedkar’s party has positioned itself as a significant player in the post-election negotiations, as the outcome will depend on the distribution of seats among the various major parties and alliances vying for power in the state.

Political observers are keenly watching the VBA's next move, as Ambedkar’s statement signals the party's readiness to play a pivotal role in forming the next government in Maharashtra. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s potential influence in the power struggle could reshape the political landscape in the state, with Ambedkar highlighting the party’s aim to support the strongest and most viable government formation.

As per PTI reports, the post-election developments will be crucial in determining whether VBA’s 200 candidates will be able to translate their votes into substantial power, especially in a state where alliances and numbers often play a critical role in deciding the outcome of government formation.

(With inputs from PTI)