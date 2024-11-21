Overall, Mumbai recorded a voting percentage of 54.52 per cent for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, higher from the 52.79 per cent registered five years ago

A police personnel guides a voter at a polling booth in Mankhurd Shivajinagar Constituency on Wednesday. PIC/SAYYED SAMEER ABEDIPIC/SAYYED SAMEER ABEDI

Bhandup West registered the highest voter turnout in Mumbai at 62.88 per cent of registered voters showing up at the polling booth to vote for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, with just 44.4 per cent, Colaba recorded the lowest turnout in Mumbai.

The lowest voter turnout in the suburbs was recorded at the Bandra West Assembly Constituency (51.36) while the highest in the Island City was registered in Mahim — 59.01.

Here is the full data of Mumbai's voter turnout in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024:

The voting percentage in the Island City was 52.65 per cent, up from 48.4 per cent in 2019, while it was 56.39 per cent in the suburban district, which is a dip from 57.19 per cent in 2019, reported news agency PTI quoting the figures released by the Election Commission of India.

The country's financial capital has 36 assembly constituencies, of which 10 are in the Island City while the remaining are in the suburban district.

The ECI data highlighted that in the 2019 assembly elections, six of the 10 constituencies in the Island City had recorded less than 50 per cent voter turnout, with Colaba again at the bottom with 40.13 per cent.

Similarly, eight of the 26 constituencies in Mumbai's suburbs had recorded less than 50 per cent turnout.

As per EC data, Bhandup West was followed by Borivali (62.32 per cent) and Mulund (61.42 per cent). Bandra West was the lowest in the suburban district with polling percentage of 51.36 per cent, followed by Versova at 51.44 per cent.

Apart from Colaba, Mumbadevi also failed to breach the 50 per cent-mark and recorded only 48.76 voter turnout for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, reported PTI.

Mahim recorded the highest turnout at 59.01 per cent, followed by Wadala at 57.67 per cent, EC data showed.

Interestingly, the voter apathy in Colaba in the past polls was highlighted by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during a press conference in New Delhi on October 15 when the poll schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand were announced.

"If areas in Jammu and Kashmir like Doda, Reasi, Poonch and Rajouri can witness more than 70 per cent polling, Colaba can also do better," Kumar had said then.

Poll officials in Mumbai had said they had taken several steps to increase voter turnout. These included facilities such as drinking water, clean toilets, waiting rooms, wheelchairs for disabled voters, volunteers for disabled voters, fans, dustbins, medical kits, and signboards at more than 10,000 polling stations, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)