CBI Court allows Sachin Waze to turn approver in corruption case against Anil Deshmukh

Updated on: 01 June,2022 07:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The court has ordered Waze to appear before it on June 7

CBI Court allows Sachin Waze to turn approver in corruption case against Anil Deshmukh

Sachin Waze. File Photo


A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday approved the application of dismissed police officer Sachin Waze to turn 'approver' against other accused including former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption case.

The court has ordered Waze to appear before it on June 7.




The dismissed police officer had appealed to the court to become an approver. Waze has sought to become an approver in the corruption case and has requested to be pardoned and made an approver.


