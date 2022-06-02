CBI files charge-sheet against former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case

The 71-year-old NCP leader, who was arrested in November last year, is currently in judicial custody in a money-laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is lodged in the city's Arthur Road Jail

Representative image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a charge-sheet against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and others in a corruption case.

The charge-sheet was filed at the court's registry and will come before the special judge for cognizance after verification of documents.

