CBI files charge-sheet against former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case

Updated on: 02 June,2022 06:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The 71-year-old NCP leader, who was arrested in November last year, is currently in judicial custody in a money-laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is lodged in the city's Arthur Road Jail

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a charge-sheet against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and others in a corruption case.

The 71-year-old NCP leader, who was arrested in November last year, is currently in judicial custody in a money-laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is lodged in the city's Arthur Road Jail.




The charge-sheet was filed at the court's registry and will come before the special judge for cognizance after verification of documents.


