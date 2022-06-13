CBI opposes default bail pleas of Anil Deshmukh, his former aide in corruption case

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 June,2022 09:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

As per section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a charge sheet in a case ought to be filed within 60 days from the arrest of an accused. If this was not done, then the accused can seek default bail

Anil Deshmukh. File Photo


The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday submitted before a special court here that it had filed a charge sheet against Maharashtra's former home minister Anil Deshmukh and his former aides within the mandated time period of 60 days in a corruption case, and opposed their pleas for default bail.

The central agency submitted an affidavit in the court opposing the pleas of Deshmukh and his former aide and co-accused Sanjeev Palande seeking default bail on the ground that the CBI had filed an "incomplete" charge-sheet in the case.




The pleas had claimed the CBI had not submitted relevant documents along with the charge sheet and those papers were deposited in the court after the mandated time period.


