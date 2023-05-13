CBSE pass percentages down from last year

But more students passed in comparison to last pre-pandemic year in 2019

Representation Pic

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) finally announced results of the Std X and Std XII board exams on Friday. The overall pass percentages have witnessed a significant drop compared to last year, standing at 93.12 and 87.33 per cent for Std X and Std XII, respectively. The board has decided to stop awarding first, second and third divisions based on students' examination scores, CBSE officials said.

“No merit list will be declared by the CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, the board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects,” stated Dr Sanyam Bharadwaj, controller of examinations, CBSE, in a statement released on Friday afternoon. Talking about new developments, Bharadwaj said, "In light of the recommendations made by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE has changed the nomenclature of the compartment examination to supplementary examination.

As it is envisaged in the NEP 2020, Students should be provided more opportunities to improve their performances in one subject in the supplementary exam. For all those students who were placed in the supplementary category and for those who wish to improve their performances, the supplementary examination will be conducted in the month of July 2023. Dates for the same will be announced soon. A supplementary examination will be held on the syllabus of the main examination, 2023. Meanwhile, the board has decided to conduct the 2024 Std X and XII examinations from February 15, 2024.”

Also Read: Mumbai: NMIMS in a spot again as students fail to clear exams

This year's Std XII pass percentage, 87.33 per cent, is more than that of 2019—83.40 per cent—the last pre-pandemic year. However, it has declined drastically by 5.38 per cent compared to last year's figure, 92.71 per cent. Similarly, this year, the Std X pass percentage, 93.12 per cent, is better than that of 2019, 91.10 per cent. However, it has declined by 1.28 per cent compared to last year (94.40 per cent).

Maharashtra results: This year a total of 32,507 students appeared for Std XII exams from across Maharashtra of which 28,317 passed, recording a pass percentage of 87.11 per cent. Last year the state's pass percentage was 90.29 per cent.

Genderwise results: Girls have scored 90.68 per cent, bettering their male counterparts (84.67 per cent) by 6.01 per cent. The pass percentage of transgender students declined drastically from 100 per cent last year to 60 per cent this year.

What schools say

Many schools have attributed the drop in pass percentage to the transition from online to offline.

>> “The assessment pattern has benefited students. The initial impact of the pandemic was well overcome by students. Post-pandemic students confronted issues of written work, streamlining their preparation schedule, practical learning, emotional stress, etc. Written practice, counselling sessions, etc, helped them gear up well for the boards.”

Jayashri Bhake, principal, Orchids The International School, Malad West





>> “Students have secured great marks in mathematics, with many scoring 100/100. Compared to last year, the highest percentage is 0.6 more. With a 100 per cent pass result, 63 per cent of GBMS students have scored above 90 per cent. Compared to last year, the overall performance of the pupils is better in terms of more students scoring in the bracket of 91 to 100 and 81 to 90 per cent.”

Madhu Wadke, principal, Gopi Birla Memorial School, Walkeshwar

>> “The CBSE Std X results this year demonstrated outstanding performance by students who successfully navigated the transition from the pandemic to normal life. Despite facing the challenge of the board exam with a complete syllabus and some degree of uncertainty, students were able to achieve equal or better scores than last year.”

Dr Archana Kulkarni, principal, VIBGYOR High, Borivli

>> “Overall, learners have done remarkably well. These children attended offline school in Std VII and came back to offline mode in Std X. It was a challenging situation for all of them. Sitting in one place for three hours and completing the paper was a big challenge. Despite all hurdles, the children gave their best.”

Dr Shitala Prabhu, principal, RBK Global CBSE School, Bhayandar

>> “During the pandemic, almost all learning shifted online, and once normalcy was restored the CBSE Board took significant steps to

make a series of learning resources available to students, helping them bridge learning gaps. It is expected that there will be some challenges when the examination pattern switches back to the earlier model.”

Anjali Bowen, Ryan International School, Kandivli

Std X

A total of 21,65,805 students appeared for the Std X exam of which 20,16,779 passed. The overall pass percentage last year was 94.40 per cent, which dropped from 99.04 per cent in 2021.

Maharashtra results

A total of 97,030 students appeared for the exams from across the state of which 94,081 passed, registering a pass percentage of 96.97 per cent

Genderwise results

Girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.25 per cent while that of boys and transgender individuals was 92.27 and 90 per cent respectively.



Toppers' Tales: How the cream rose to the top CBSE students express gratitude, reveal tips about how to taste success academically and share stories of resilience

STD X

Shipivishtaa Praveen Valiparambeth

Ryan International School

99.2%

“I am immensely grateful for the guidance my school provided me. I extend my heartfelt thanks to my parents for their unwavering support, as well as to my principal and teachers. I eagerly look forward to continuing my journey with Ryan by pursuing the integrated course, clearing the NEET exams with a good rank and pursuing medical education at AIIMS.”

Aarna Diwan

Orchids The International School, Malad West

99.2%

“I was very confident of scoring above 95 per cent, but securing 99 per cent was unexpected. All this is the result of studying regularly. I also took time off to relax by listening to music. I was a little nervous but kept studying regularly. I currently have no idea what I will pursue in the future. But given that I love biology and want to do something in the subject.”

Sahil Memon

Kanakia RBK Global School

73%

With a month left for the board exam, Sahil Memon met with an accident and fractured his hand. However, he overcame all odds and aced the test. “The school assigned me a writer. I appeared for the exams against the advice of doctors. Thanks to my school teachers and parents who encouraged me I could complete my exam,” he said.

STD XII

Arrol Sebastian Noronha

Billabong High, Malad

98.4% Science

Arrol is currently at the Mathematics Olympiad camp conducted by Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE). His mother, Nirmala, told mid-day, “He did expect to score well. Arrol was always inclined towards academics. He scored 99.40 per cent in Std X. He is interested in mathematics and wishes to graduate in the subject.”

Simone Jane Saldanha

Gopi Birla Memorial School

96.6% Science

“I follow the Dan Waldschmidt saying: ‘The only thing standing between you and outrageous success is continuous progress’. My passion for the subjects I chose was what drove me the hardest. Since I anticipate making a contribution to the field of science, I have always given it my all. The challenges throughout the year have only motivated me to perform better,” she said.

Akshat Singh

Ryan International School

65.6% Commerce

Renowned dancer Akshat Singh, who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and other shows, cleared the Std XII exam despite his busy schedule.

“I plan to pursue a BFT (Bachelor in Film and Technology) course, as it aligns with my passion for film. I am excited about the possibilities and opportunities this path will offer me,” he said.

87.11

Std XII pass percentage recorded by state

96.97

Std X pass percentage recorded by state