The initiative aims to create a green oasis for public use and to contribute to environmental conservation. It will also provide recreational space for public, a statement said

Ashish Shelar. File Pic

Listen to this article Central Park in Mumbai: Ashish Shelar thanks Maharashtra government for its decision x 00:00

The Maharashtra government has finally approved a project to develop a 120-acre "central park" at Mahalaxmi Race Course. The decision was take following discussions with the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On Maharashtra government's decision, Mumbai BJP President MLA Ashish Shelar expressed gratitude to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for the state government's decision to dedicate to the city a Central Park. The Maharashtra government has approved the establishment of a 120-acre ‘central park’ at Mahalaxmi Race Course.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative aims to create a green oasis for public use and to contribute to environmental conservation. It will also provide recreational space for public, a statement said.

In a statement the BJP leader said that the move is aimed at enhancing the environment and beautifying city. The new development promises to provide a green oasis for the city's residents, significantly improving the urban landscape.

The project would see the 120-acre Mahalaxmi Park transformed into a central park, a significant green area meant to enhance Mumbai's surroundings. The goal of the project is to develop a large, verdant park that will become Mumbai residents' primary destination.

The project would also include the reclamation of 180 acres of land along the seashore as part of the Coastal Road development. The reclaimed land will be used to plant healthy trees and create beautifully landscaped areas.

Meanwhile, former Maharahshtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray raised concerns about the potential for commercial construction near the coastal road. Aaditya Thackeray also questioned whether the land could be used by builders for commercial purposes, urging the government to ensure that the land remains dedicated to public and environmental use.

The Mahalaxmi racecourse will be taken over by the @mybmc this week. It is disgraceful to see the bjp- mindhe regime try to take over open spaces for their favourite builder and contractors, like the racecourse and wellington club.



While we will restore its natural state when we… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 26, 2024

In a post on X, Aaditya Thackeray wrote, "The Mahalaxmi racecourse will be taken over by the BMC this week. It is disgraceful to see the regime try to take over open spaces for their favourite builder and contractors, like the racecourse and wellington club."

He wrote While we will restore its natural state when we form government soon, and legally punish those who colluded to give away the racecourse for their personal gains."