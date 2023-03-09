Breaking News
Central Railway generates over Rs 78 crore non-fare revenue

Updated on: 09 March,2023 06:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Central Railway also registered significant revenue of Rs 232.50 crore (including Rs.17.96 crore in the month of February alone), through transportation of approx. 4.56 lakh tonnes of parcel & luggage in financial year 2022-23 (April to February)

The Central Railway in a press release on Thursday said that its performance in financial year 2022-23 (April to February) has been “impressive with a record” revenue of Rs 78.86 crore in Non-Fare Revenue as compared to Rs 27.10 crore during the corresponding period last year, which is the highest among all zonal railways, showing an enormous increase of 191 per cent.


Important Contracts & Tenders awarded in February-2023:



- 18 tenders were awarded through e-auction with annual license fee of Rs.491.06 lakh
- 5 Contracts for external vinyl wrapping on EMUs with earnings of 243.30 lakh per annum for a period of 3 years awarded by the Mumbai division.
- 2 Out of Home contracts with earnings of Rs.5.88 lakh per annum for a period of 5 years e-auctioned by Mumbai division and 1 Out of Home contract each awarded of Latur with earnings of Rs.6.75 lakh Per annum and of Pune division with earnings of Rs.51.80 lakh for a period of 5 years. 
- 4 Rail Display Network contracts with earnings of Rs.125.44 lakh per annum awarded by Mumbai division.
- Truck/Tempo parking cum staking contract at CSMT with earnings of Rs.43.5 lakh per annum for a period of 5 years.


Also read: Track cave in on Central Railway: What went wrong? explain railway officials

The Central Railway also registered significant revenue of Rs 232.50 crore (including Rs.17.96 crore in the month of February alone), through transportation of approx. 4.56 lakh tonnes of parcel & luggage in financial year 2022-23 (April to February). During the same period in the financial year 2022-23, 201 trips of time-tabled parcel trains generated a revenue of Rs 24.81 crore including Rs.14.97 crore through 99 trips of CSMT-Shalimar Parcel train, Rs.6.25 crore through 30 Indent Parcel Trains from Bhiwandi – Jalgaon to Azra and RS.3.59 crore through Lease Parcel Trains from Godhani to Tinsukia Junction in 22 trips.

Presently 101 SLRs and 14 VPs are on lease (out of which 50 SLRs and 2VPs have been leased through E-auction)  as against 74 SLRs and 5 VPs leased during the corresponding period last year.

(With inputs from Central Railway’s press release)

