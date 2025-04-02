According to a complaint filed by Rashida Ishaq Ghori (a copy of which is with Mid-Day), she bought the vada pav from a stall on platform number 2 and was shocked to find a piece of soap inside

Railway authorities sealed the stall and suspended its operations pending further investigation

Listen to this article Central Railway shuts down food stall at Karjat station after commuter finds 'soap' in vada pav x 00:00

The Central Railway has shut down a food stall at Karjat station after a female commuter allegedly discovered a "piece of soap" inside a vada pav purchased from the stall.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a complaint filed by Rashida Ishaq Ghori (a copy of which is with Mid-Day), she bought the vada pav from a stall on platform number 2 and was shocked to find a piece of soap inside. She immediately returned to the stall and alerted a security guard at the station, who reportedly refused to intervene. Ghori then escalated the matter by filing a complaint at the station master’s office and through the RailMadad app.

Following an official review, railway authorities sealed the stall and suspended its operations pending further investigation. "The services of the stall have been immediately stopped, and its operations remain suspended until further notice. Strict action is being taken," stated the railway's response to the complaint.