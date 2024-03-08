Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway to carry mega block on Sunday both on main and harbour line

CR will carry mega block between Vidyavihar and Thane from 8 am to 12.30 pm. On harbour line block will be between Mankhurd and Nerul from 11.15 am to 4.15 pm

The Central Railway (CR) will operate mega block on Sunday, March 10 to carry out engineering and maintainence works on its suburban section. The block will be on both main line and harbour line.

On the main line, CR will carry mega block between Vidyavihar and Thane between 8 am and 12.30 pm on Sunday, on 5th and 6th line, says the press statement released by CR.



DOWN and UP Mail/Express trains departing/arriving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) during the block period will be diverted on DOWN and UP fast lines respectively between Vidyavihar and Thane stations and will run 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule, CR has informed.

On harbour line, mega block will be carried on both UP & DOWN HARBOUR lines between Mankhurd and Nerul from 11.15 am to 4.15 pm, CR statement said.

DOWN HARBOUR line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi departing CSMT from 10.18 am to 3.28 pm and UP HARBOUR line services towards CSMT departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.37 am to 3.45 pm will remain cancelled.

As per CR statement, last local before the block for Panvel will depart CSMT at 10.14 am, while last local before the block for Vashi will depart CSMT at 10.18 am. First local after the block for Panvel will depart CSMT at 3.36 pm.

On UP HARBOUR line, last local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Panvel at 10.33 am, while first local after the block for CSMT will depart Vashi at 4.19 pm. First local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Panvel at 4.10 pm.

Central Railway has informed that Special Suburban trains will run on CSMT-Mankhurd section during the block period. And that Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel on Trans Harbour / Main Lines from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm during the block period.

Meanwhile, on Western Railway, there will be No Day block on Sunday. But there will be night block between Borivali and Bhayander stations for 4 hours in the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, i.e. on 09th/10th March, 2024.