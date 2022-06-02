Central Railway to open pod hotel services at Mumbai's CSMT this month

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 June,2022 09:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
This pod hotel, also known as a capsule hotel, will be the second such facility of the Indian Railways in the metropolis

CSMT. File pic


A pod hotel is being developed at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai, which is likely to be opened for public later this month, officials of the Central Railway (CR) said.

This pod hotel, also known as a capsule hotel, will be the second such facility of the Indian Railways in the metropolis.




Earlier, on November 17, 2021, a pod hotel was opened for passengers at the Mumbai Central railway station of the Western Railway (WR).


