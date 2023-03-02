Mumbai: Central Railway to operate additional Holi Special trains; details here

It has already announced running of 105 Holi Specials and with these additional specials, the total number of Holi Specials this year will be 131

File Photo/PTI

The Central Railway will operate additional Holi Special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Varanasi & Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Mangaluru Junction to clear the extra rush of passengers during Holi Festival 2023.

It has already announced running of 105 Holi Specials and with these additional specials, the total number of Holi Specials this year will be 131.

The details of 26 specials are as under:

Mumbai-Varanasi Holi Specials (2 services)

01467 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 hrs on 04.03.2023 and will reach Banaras at 16.05 hrs next day.

01468 Superfast Special will leave Banaras at 18.10 hrs on 05.03.2023 and will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 20.50 hrs next day.

Also read: Mumbai Police launch operation to nab prisoners released during Covid-19 outbreak, 18 held

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur and Prayagraj Chheoki.

Composition: Two AC-2 Tier, Two AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 7 General Second Class including two General Second Class cum Guard's Brake Vans.

Mumbai-Karmali AC Holi Specials (4 services)

01187 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.15 hrs on 02.03.2023 and 09.03.2023 and will arrive Karmali at 10.00 hrs next day.

01188 special will leave Karmali at 16.20 hrs on 03.03.2023 and 10.03.2023 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.45 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim

Composition: One First AC, Three AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, One Pantry Car and Two Generator Vans.

Mumbai-Mangaluru AC Holi Specials (2 services)

01165 AC Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.15 hrs on 07.03.2023 and will reach Mangaluru Junction at 17.20 hrs next day.

01166 AC Special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 18.45 hrs on 08.03.2023 and will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.45 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murudeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal and Thokur.

Composition: One First AC, Three AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, One Pantry Car and Two Generator Vans.

Roha-Chiplun Unreserved MEMU

01597 MEMU will leave Roha at 11.05 hrs daily from 4.3.2023 to 12.3.2023 (9 services) and arrive Chiplun at 13.20 hrs same day.

01598 MEMU will leave Chiplun at 13.45 hrs daily from 4.3.2023 to 12.3.2023 (9 services) and arrive Roha at 16.10 hrs same day.

Halts: Mangaon, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Khed

Composition: 12 car MEMU

Bookings for the special trains no. 01467, 01165/01166 and 01187/01188 have opened already at all the computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.