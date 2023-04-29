Breaking News
Fed up of delay, one hawkers’ union to seek Centre’s help
Jiah Khan death case: ‘Due to paucity of evidence, can’t hold you guilty’
Protesters, police clash in Barsu; netas spar in Mumbai
Two youths, beaten brutally by cops, await justice
Accused’s confession, Chrisann’s actions aided her release: cops
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Central Railway to operate mega block on Mumbai suburban sections on Sunday

Central Railway to operate mega block on Mumbai suburban sections on Sunday

Updated on: 29 April,2023 09:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla at a frequency of approximately 20 minutes during the block period

Central Railway to operate mega block on Mumbai suburban sections on Sunday

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article
Central Railway to operate mega block on Mumbai suburban sections on Sunday
x
00:00

Central Railway Saturday said it will operate a mega block on its Mumbai suburban sections for various engineering and maintenance works on April 30, Sunday.


Matunga-Mulund Up and Down fast line from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm



Down fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted to down slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations and again to down fast line beyond Thane. Local services will reach their destinations 15 minutes behind schedule.


Up fast line services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on up slow line between Mulund and Matunga which will halt at their respective scheduled halts and further re-diverted on up fast line and run at scheduled timings. The trains will reach destination 15 minutes late.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Chunabhatti/Bandra down Harbor Line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti/Bandra-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on up Harbor Line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

All down Harbor line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Wadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai to Bandra/Goregaon services from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm all down Harbor line services will remain cancelled.

Up Harbor line services leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and up Harbor line services leaving Goregaon/Bandra to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm Harbor Line services will remain cancelled.

Also read: Two bodies recovered, 11 rescued in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi after building collapses

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No. 8) at a frequency of approximately 20 minutes during the block period.

Harbor Line passengers are allowed to travel by main line and Western Railway from 10.00 AM to 6.00 PM during the block period.

Do you wear your contact lenses while sleeping?
mumbai mumbai transport mumbai traffic mumbai trains mumbai travel central railway mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK