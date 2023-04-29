Central Railway to operate mega block on Mumbai suburban sections on Sunday

Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla at a frequency of approximately 20 minutes during the block period

Central Railway Saturday said it will operate a mega block on its Mumbai suburban sections for various engineering and maintenance works on April 30, Sunday.

Matunga-Mulund Up and Down fast line from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm

Down fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted to down slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations and again to down fast line beyond Thane. Local services will reach their destinations 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast line services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on up slow line between Mulund and Matunga which will halt at their respective scheduled halts and further re-diverted on up fast line and run at scheduled timings. The trains will reach destination 15 minutes late.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Chunabhatti/Bandra down Harbor Line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti/Bandra-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on up Harbor Line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

All down Harbor line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Wadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai to Bandra/Goregaon services from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm all down Harbor line services will remain cancelled.

Up Harbor line services leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and up Harbor line services leaving Goregaon/Bandra to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm Harbor Line services will remain cancelled.

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No. 8) at a frequency of approximately 20 minutes during the block period.

Harbor Line passengers are allowed to travel by main line and Western Railway from 10.00 AM to 6.00 PM during the block period.