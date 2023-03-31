Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on suburban sections, details here

The Central Railway will operate a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work on Sunday, April 2, all details here

The Central Railway on Friday said that it will operate a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work on Sunday, April 2.

Thane-Kalyan up and down fast lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm

Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.30 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted on down slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations, halting at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations in addition to their scheduled halts and will arrive at their destinations 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.28 am to 3.25 pm will be diverted on up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations in addition to their scheduled halts, further re-diverted on up fast line and will arrive at destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Panvel- Vashi Up and down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

(Excluding Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and down Harbour line services to Panvel-Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and down Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Special suburban trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Suburban services between Belapur - Kharkopar and Nerul – Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.