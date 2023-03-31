Breaking News
Mumbai: Gearing up in case there’s a crisis, BMC seeks state nod for reserve water stock
MahaRERA: Only 30 per cent of project constructed but funds over
Mumbai: Restaurants-on-wheels to come up at Andheri, Borivli stations
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Most cheaters from Ahmednagar, say cops
Mumbai: Himalaya FOB reopened without fanfare after 4 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Central Railway to operate mega block on suburban sections details here

Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on suburban sections, details here

Updated on: 31 March,2023 07:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Central Railway will operate a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work on Sunday, April 2, all details here

Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on suburban sections, details here

File Photo/PTI


The Central Railway on Friday said that it will operate a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work on Sunday, April 2.


Thane-Kalyan up and down fast lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm



Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.30 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted on down slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations, halting at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations in addition to their scheduled halts and will arrive at their destinations 10 minutes behind schedule.


Up fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.28 am to 3.25 pm will be diverted on up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations in addition to their scheduled halts, further re-diverted on up fast line and will arrive at destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Panvel- Vashi Up and down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

(Excluding Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line)

Also read: Mumbai: Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations on April 2, check details

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and down Harbour line services to Panvel-Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and down Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Special suburban trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Suburban services between Belapur - Kharkopar and Nerul – Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
central railway mumbai local train mumbai transport mumbai trains mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK