Mumbai: Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations on April 2, check details

Mumbai Local Train. File Pic

The Mumbai division of the Western Railway on Friday said that it will operate a jumbo block on Sunday, April 2.

In a statement, the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on up and down slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations.

The Western Railway further said that the jumbo block will be taken up between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer, Sumit Thakur of Western Railway, "during the block period, all slow line trains will be operated on fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local). Due to this, some up and down suburban trains will remain cancelled."

The press release further said, "Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements."

Meanwhile, the Western Railway in an another statement on Thursday said that the entry and exit at Bandra Terminus will now be speedy and systematic after the newly introduced access controlled parking facility.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that to make entry and exit convenient at one of Mumbai’s busiest stations viz. Bandra Terminus, Western Railway has introduced access controlled parking facility at the station.

It said that this newly introduced facility will provide great convenience to the passengers reaching at the station in their private vehicles.

"the Parking facility has a modernised approach for controlled entry and exit with the installation of 'Mechanised Boom Barrier System'. Designated ‘Pick Up’ and ‘Drop Points’ have been created for passengers near the station building," the Western Railway said.

It said, to ensure ease of movement and to make the station premises congestion free, dedicated lanes for Auto, Taxi and Private Vehicles have been provided.