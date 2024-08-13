Bookings for above all specials trains on special charges already open at all computerised reservation centres and on website, the CR said

The Central Railway on Tuesday said that it will run 18 special train services to cater to passengers planning to travel during the long weekend.

"Bookings for above all Specials Trains on special charges already open at all computerised reservation centres and on website," the Central Railway said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Central Railway said that it will run services to cater to long weekend rush of passengers from to and from the below stations-

• LTT, Mumbai to Nagpur,

• LTT, Mumbai to Madgaon,

• CSMT, Mumbai to Kolhapur,

• Pune to Nagpur and

• Kalaburagi to Bengaluru

1) LTT Mumbai-Nagpur AC Superfast Specials (2 Services)



02139 AC Superfast special will depart LTT Mumbai at 00.25 hrs on 15.08.2024(Thursday) and will arrive Nagpur at 15.30 hrs same day. (1 Service)

02140 AC Superfast special will depart Nagpur at 13.30 hrs on 16.08.2024(Friday) and will arrive LTT Mumbai at 04.10 hrs next day. (1 Service)



Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha



Composition: One AC-1st Class, 3 AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, 1 Pantry Car(in locked condition) and 2 Generator Car.



2) LTT Mumbai-Madgaon Specials (4 Services)



01167 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 21.00 hrs on 15.08.2024(Thursday) & 17.08.2024(Saturday) and will arrive Madgaon at 10.00 hrs next day. (2 Services)



01168 special will depart Madgaon at 12.00 hrs on 16.08.2024(Friday) & 18.08.2024(Sunday) and will arrive LTT Mumbai at 00.40 hrs next day. (2 Services)



Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer(only for 01168), Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road(only for 01168), Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade(only for 01168), Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon(only for 01168), and Kankalvali



Composition: 2 AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class and 4 General Second class including 1 Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Car 22 ICF Coaches)

3) CSMT-Kolhapur Specials (2 Services)



01417 special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 00.20 hrs on 20.08.2024(Tuesday) & and will arrive Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus, Kolhapur at 13.30 hrs same day. (1 Service)



01418 special will depart Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus, Kolhapur at 22.00 hrs on 18.08.2024(Sunday) & and will arrive CSMT Mumbai at 13.30 hrs next day. (1 Service)

Halts: Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Jejhuri, Lonand, Satara, Karad, Kirloskarwadi, Sangli and Miraj



Composition: 2 AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper Class and 8 General Second class including 2 Guard’s Brake Van.

4) Pune-Nagpur AC Superfast Specials (4 Services)



02143 AC Superfast special will depart Pune at 16.10 hrs on 15.08.2024(Thursday) and 17.08.2024(Saturday) will arrive Nagpur at 06.30 hrs next day. (2 Services)

02144 Superfast special will depart Nagpur at 19.40 hrs on 14.08.2024(Wednesday) and 16.08.2024(Friday) and will arrive Pune at 11.35 hrs next day. (2 Services)



Halts: Uruli, Daund Chord Line, Ahmadnagar, Belapur, Kopergaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha



Composition: 14 AC-3 Tier and 2 Generator Car.



5) Kalaburagi-Bengaluru Specials (6 Services)



06534 special will depart Kalaburagi at 09.30 hrs on 15.08.2024(Thursday), 17.08.2024(Saturday) and 18.08.2024(Sunday) will arrive Shri M Visvesaraya Terminal, Bengaluru at 20.00 hrs same day. (3 Services)

06533 special will depart Shri M Visvesaraya Terminal, Bengaluru at 21.15 hrs on 14.08.2024(Wednesday), 16.08.2024(Friday) and 17.08.2024(Thursday) will arrive Kalaburagi at 07.45 hrs next day. (3 Services)



Halts: Shahabad, Wadi, Yadgir, Raichur, Manthralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram and Yelahanka



Composition: 1 AC-II Tier, 1 AC-III Tier, 10 Sleeper Class and 6 General Second class including 1 Guard’s Brake Van