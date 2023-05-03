Breaking News
Central Railway to run 26 summer special trains for Konkan region

Updated on: 03 May,2023 07:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The bookings for special trains No 01129/01130 on special charges will open on May 4, 2023 at all computerized reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

File Photo/PTI

Central Railway will run additional summer special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Thivim to clear the extra rush of passengers during the vacations, Public Relations Department of the Central Railway said in a press statement.


Central Railway has already announced running of 916 summer specials and with these additional summer specials, the total number of summer specials this year will be 942. The details of 26 specials are as under:



01129 will depart Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.15 hours on every Saturday, Monday and Wednesday from May 6, 2023 to June 3, 2023 and arrive Thivim at 11.30 hours next day.


01130 will depart Thivim at 16.40 hours on every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from May 7, 2023 to June 4, 2023 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 04.05 hours next day.

The trains will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road.

The trains will compose of one First AC cum AC-2 Tier, one AC-2 Tier, two AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, four General Second Class including two Guard’s Brake Van.

The bookings for special trains No 01129/01130 on special charges will open on May 4, 2023 at all computerized reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

