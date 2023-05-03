Mumbai: Vasai court directs authorities to return actor Sheezan Khan's passport, permits him to travel abroad

Sheezan Khan has been selected for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season-13. The shoot of the series will be held out of the country

Actor Sheezan Khan, file photo

A local court in Vasai on Wednesday granted permission to actor Sheezan Khan to travel abroad and directed the relevant authorities to return his passport.

Khan was arrested in the actress Tunisha Sharma suicide case and has been released on bail.

He had moved a plea in a local court through his lawyers Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai for the temporary return of his passport, after he was selected for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season-13. The shoot of the series will be held out of the country.

His lawyers told the court that the allegations against their client Sheezan Khan of abetment of suicide in Tunisha Sharma case are yet to be proved.

Khan’s advocates argued that as per the Supreme Court guidelines the accused have right to work if out on bail, following which the court pronounced the decision in his favour.

Actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in December last year and Khan was arrested for abetting suicide. Tunisha’s mother had complained that Tunisha and Khan were in a relationship and they broke up 15 days before the incident.

Khan was arrested and spent two months in jail. Following the arrest, Khan lost a role in Ali Baba Daastan-e-Kabool – television serial.