Khan told the court that he is selected for the a reality show and the shoot is located out of the county for which he requires his passport, the official added

Sheezan Khan. Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan reaches court, applies for return of passport x 00:00

Actor Sheezan Khan who was arrested in actress Tunisha Sharma suicide case and released on bail later have applied for the handover of his passport to go for shoot outside the country. Khan on Monday made an application at at Vasai court for the return of his passport that was seized by the police, an official said.

Khan told the court that he is selected for the a reality show and the shoot is located out of the county for which he requires his passport, the official added.

Actress Tunisha Sharma had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with ceiling fan in Vasai based studio in December last year. The Waliv police had received a complaint from the Tunisha's mother saying that Khan and her daughter were in relationship and due to a breakup she had committed suicide. Tunisha's mother had blamed Khan for her daughter's death.

Also Read: Mumbai: Father-son duo who shot dead 22-year-old woman in Mankhurd held

Khan was later arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide case of Tunisha. He spent around two months in jail and was recently released on bail.

Recently, there was a buzz that Sheezan Khan was selected for TV reality Khatron ke Khiladi season 13.

Speaking to mid-day, Sheezan Khan's advocate Shailendra Mishra said, “Khan was selected for the TV reality show and the shooting will be out of the county. His passport was seized by the police in Tunisha Sharma suicide case. We gave an application for getting back his passport. Sheezan Khan himself was present for making the application in the court. We hope that we will get the approval from the court.”