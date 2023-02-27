Tunisha Sharma death: Lawyer opposes suicide abetment charge against actor Sheezan

There was no relief for Khan, arrested in late December, as the next hearing on the plea has been scheduled on March 2

Tunisha Sharma. File Pic/PTI

A lawyer representing jailed television actor Sheezan Khan on Monday opposed in a local court application of the abetment of suicide charge against his client in the death case of his co-star Tunisha Sharma late last year and sought that he be released on bail.

Lawyer Sharad Rai, appearing for the 28-year-old TV actor, made the submission before Additional Sessions Judge SM Deshpande at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district during a hearing on his bail plea.

There was no relief for Khan, arrested in late December, as the next hearing on the plea has been scheduled on March 2.

During arguments, Rai submitted before the court that the section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide), under which Khan has been booked by the police, does not apply in the case.

Conviction under the section attracts jail term up to ten years.

He also submitted that since probe in the case has been completed and a chargesheet filed, the accused should be released on bail.

Also Read: Holi 2023: Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders, shares list punishable offences

While advocate Sanjay More is the special public prosecutor in the case, advocate Tarun Sharma is representing the family of Tunisha Sharma.

On a request from More and Tarun Sharma, the judge put off the hearing to March 2 when they will make their submissions.

On February 16, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police filed a 500-page chargesheet against Khan.

Khan and Tunisha Sharma (21) were allegedly in a relationship, but had a break-up later.

Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in the district. Khan was arrested the next day on a complaint of her mother.

Khan is currently in jail under judicial custody.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever