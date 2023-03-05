Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan walks out of Thane jail

Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar. Sheezan Khan (28) was arrested the next day for abetment of suicide on a complaint lodged by Sharma's mother

Sheezan Khan being produced in a court. File Pic/Hanif Patel

Television actor Sheezan Khan, in jail since December 25 last year for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma, on Sunday walked out of jail after a court in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district gave him bail.

Sharma allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar. Khan (28) was arrested the next day for abetment of suicide on a complaint lodged by Sharma's mother.

He was granted bail on Saturday by a court, which said there there was no need to keep him in jail since the probe was complete and chargesheet filed.

Khan was hugged by his two sisters when he walked out of Thane Central jail, while several other relatives were visibly emotional, eyewitnesses said.

He drove away along with his kin without talking to reporters who were standing there since morning.

The two were in a relationship, but had broken up soon after. On December 24, Sharma hanged herself in her make-up room. The police checked the CCTV cameras footage of the studio and found that before dying by suicide, she had met Khan. However, Khan’s lawyers Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai denied the allegations in the court and said that the actor was innocent.

On Saturday, Khan’s family and lawyers were present in the court and the court granted him bail with a surety of R1 lakh bond. The court also directed him to not to influence any witness in the case, and not leave the country. He is also supposed to attend court regularly.

Sheezan Khan's family members had earlier claimed that he was allegedly being falsely implicated in the case of death of Tunisha Sharma by the latter's mother.

While addressing a press conference in January, Khan's mother and two sisters had said that Sharma was "like their family member" and alleged the deceased actor's mother used to force her to work even as Tunisha wanted to enjoy her life.

(with PTI inputs)