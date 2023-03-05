Breaking News
Mumbai: Two held for attacking MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande
Mumbai: It’s Women’s Day every day at these metro stations
Mumbai: India’s first fully divyang customer relations centre opens in Ghatkopar
Mumbai: Doctors remove foetal bones from lady’s womb
Mumbai: D Ward takes lead in waste segregation

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Sheezan Khan given bail in Tunisha Sharma death case

Mumbai: Sheezan Khan given bail in Tunisha Sharma death case

Updated on: 05 March,2023 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Khan was the lead actor in the TV serial Ali Baba Daastan E Kabul, where Sharma was his colleague

Mumbai: Sheezan Khan given bail in Tunisha Sharma death case

Sheezan Khan in court


Actor Sheezan Khan will have to spend one more day in jail, after he was granted bail by the Vasai court in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case on Saturday. Khan family’s thanked the media and his fans for supporting him.


Khan was the lead actor in the TV serial Ali Baba Daastan E Kabul, where Sharma was his colleague. In the charge sheet filed after Sharma was found hanging in her room, the police accused the actor of being responsible for her death.



Also Read: Mumbai: Preventing stampede with just a rope at Dadar station


The two were in a relationship, but had broken up soon after. On December 24, Sharma hanged herself in her make-up room. The Waliv police checked the CCTV cameras footage of the studio and found that before dying by suicide, she had met Khan. However,  Khan’s lawyers Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai denied the allegations in the court and said that the actor was innocent. 

On Saturday,  Khan’s family and lawyers were present in the court and the court granted him bail with a surety of R1 lakh bond. The court also directed him to not to influence any witness in the case, and not leave the country. He is also supposed to attend court regularly. 

vasai mumbai police Tunisha Sharma mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK