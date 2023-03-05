Mumbai: Sheezan Khan given bail in Tunisha Sharma death case

Khan was the lead actor in the TV serial Ali Baba Daastan E Kabul, where Sharma was his colleague

Sheezan Khan in court

Actor Sheezan Khan will have to spend one more day in jail, after he was granted bail by the Vasai court in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case on Saturday. Khan family’s thanked the media and his fans for supporting him.

Khan was the lead actor in the TV serial Ali Baba Daastan E Kabul, where Sharma was his colleague. In the charge sheet filed after Sharma was found hanging in her room, the police accused the actor of being responsible for her death.

The two were in a relationship, but had broken up soon after. On December 24, Sharma hanged herself in her make-up room. The Waliv police checked the CCTV cameras footage of the studio and found that before dying by suicide, she had met Khan. However, Khan’s lawyers Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai denied the allegations in the court and said that the actor was innocent.

On Saturday, Khan’s family and lawyers were present in the court and the court granted him bail with a surety of R1 lakh bond. The court also directed him to not to influence any witness in the case, and not leave the country. He is also supposed to attend court regularly.