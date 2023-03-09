Breaking News
Maharashtra Budget: A budget that values the ‘bread’, says Ashish Shelar
Maha Budget: Election-oriented budget, nothing for common people, says Rohit
Mumbai: Woman and baby daughter fall from bridge, sustain serious injuries
Gokhale bridge construction: Mumbai train services to be affected on March 11,12
Maharashtra Budget: Museum on Shivaji Maharaj to come up on Shivneri Fort
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Central Railway to run Mumbai Kolhapur special train check details here

Central Railway to run Mumbai-Kolhapur special train; check details here

Updated on: 09 March,2023 10:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bookings for special train no 01164 on special charges will open on 10.3.2023 at all computerised reservation centres

Central Railway to run Mumbai-Kolhapur special train; check details here

Image used for representational purpose.


Central Railway in a press release on Thursday said that it will run one-way special from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai to Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur to clear the extra rush of passengers.


"01164 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.30 hrs on 10/11.3.2023 (midnight of Friday/Saturday) and arrive Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur at 13.20 hrs same day," read the release.



Here are the further details provided by Central Railway:


Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Chinchwad, Pune, Satara, Karad, Sangli, Miraj

Composition: 15 Sleeper Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard's Brake Vans.

Also read: Central Railway generates over Rs 78 crore non-fare revenue

Reservation: Bookings for special train no.01164 on special charges will open on 10.3.2023 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in. 
For details of timings at halts of this special, one can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

"Passengers are advised to follow covid appropriate behaviour for their and others safety," the release by Western Railway read.

(With inputs from Central Railway's press release)

Do you practice ecotourism?
central railway mumbai mumbai news news mumbai trains chhatrapati shivaji terminus MID DAY

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK