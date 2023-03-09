Central Railway to run Mumbai-Kolhapur special train; check details here

Bookings for special train no 01164 on special charges will open on 10.3.2023 at all computerised reservation centres

Image used for representational purpose.

Central Railway in a press release on Thursday said that it will run one-way special from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai to Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

"01164 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.30 hrs on 10/11.3.2023 (midnight of Friday/Saturday) and arrive Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur at 13.20 hrs same day," read the release.

Here are the further details provided by Central Railway:

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Chinchwad, Pune, Satara, Karad, Sangli, Miraj

Composition: 15 Sleeper Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard's Brake Vans.

Also read: Central Railway generates over Rs 78 crore non-fare revenue

Reservation: Bookings for special train no.01164 on special charges will open on 10.3.2023 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For details of timings at halts of this special, one can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

"Passengers are advised to follow covid appropriate behaviour for their and others safety," the release by Western Railway read.

(With inputs from Central Railway's press release)