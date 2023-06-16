Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST bus catches fire in Malvani depot
Mumbai local train: Jumbo block between Andheri and Goregaon on Sunday
Mumbai: Lake levels at 8.64 per cent in seven reservoirs
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old accused remanded to police custody till June 22
Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out in photo studio near temple in Tirupati
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Central Railway to set up breastfeeding pods at 7 Mumbai railway stations

Central Railway to set up breastfeeding pods at 7 Mumbai railway stations

Updated on: 16 June,2023 06:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Central Railway is planning to set up 13 nursing pods at 7 railway stations for its Mumbai division to create space for breastfeeding women

Central Railway to set up breastfeeding pods at 7 Mumbai railway stations

An illustration shows how the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai will look after its re-development. File Photo PTI

Listen to this article
Central Railway to set up breastfeeding pods at 7 Mumbai railway stations
x
00:00

The Central Railway is planning to set up 13 nursing pods at 7 railway stations for its Mumbai division to create space for breastfeeding women.


“13 state-of-the-art nursing pods will be set up at seven major railway stations in Mumbai division to create a comfortable space for breastfeeding women during their travel,” Central Railway said in a press release.


The Central Railway release said the nursing pods will be set up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Panvel and Lonavala stations.


The nursing pods will have comfortable cushioned seating, a dedicated diaper changing station, a fan for ventilation, a light, and a dustbin for the hygienic disposal of soiled diapers, it said.

Citing that the lack of amenities for expecting and breastfeeding mothers only exacerbates the challenges they face, the Central Railway said each nursing pod will offer a range of amenities designed to enhance the breastfeeding experience for mothers and their babies.

A licenced service provider will be responsible for maintaining the nursing pods, and advertisements will be displayed on the walls of the pods to make them "economically sustainable", the railway release stated.

Also read: Mumbai local train: Jumbo block between Andheri and Goregaon on Sunday

A nursing pod each will be set up at CSMT, Kalyan and Panvel stations, while two each will be placed at Thane and Lonavala stations and three each at Dadar station and LTT, it stated.

The pods will be set up under the National Initiative for Feeding and Resting Infrastructure for Stations (NINFRIS) policy it said.

"This strategic distribution aims to cater to the needs of breastfeeding women across the Mumbai division, which witnesses approximately 35 lakh daily commuters, with around 20 percent being women," the release stated.

Do you think you have become a part of the hustle culture?
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra central railway mumbai trains mumbai local train

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK