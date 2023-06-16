Mumbai local train: Jumbo block between Andheri and Goregaon on Sunday

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 June,2023 05:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Western Railway (WR) will have a jumbo block between Andheri railway station and Goregaon railway station on Sunday, June 18, the WR official said

The Western Railway (WR) will have a jumbo block between Andheri railway station and Goregaon railway station on Sunday, June 18, the WR official said.


According to the WR officials, the jumbo block will be carried out to maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment.


"A jumbo block of five hours will be taken on UP and DOWN slow lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, 18th June, 2023," the official release stated. 


According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all UP & DOWN slow line services will be operated on Fast lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations.

"The trains will not avail halt at Ram Mandir station for want of platform. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and also some of the Borivali trains will be worked upto Goregaon," said the press statement.

"Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters," the statement added.

western railway andheri goregaon mumbai mumbai news mumbai local train

