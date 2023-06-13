Mumbai: Local train services disrupted on western line due to signal failure near Malad station

According to the Western Railway (WR) official, all local trains on the WR line are running late

Services on the Western Railway line are experiencing significant disruptions due to a signal failure near the Malad station.

In order to inform the commuters, the DRM, Mumbai Central tweeted, "Due to a technical problem at Malad station, all up and down local trains are running late. The work is in progress and it will be fixed at the earliest. Inconvenience is regretted."

Due to a technical problem at Malad station, all up and down local trains are running late. The work is in progress and it will be fixed at the earliest. Inconvenience is regretted. — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) June 13, 2023