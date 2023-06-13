Breaking News
Mumbai: Local train services disrupted on western line due to signal failure near Malad station

Updated on: 13 June,2023 03:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

According to the Western Railway (WR) official, all local trains on the WR line are running late

Mumbai: Local train services disrupted on western line due to signal failure near Malad station

Services on the Western Railway line are experiencing significant disruptions due to a signal failure near the Malad station.


According to the Western Railway (WR) official, all local trains on the WR line are running late.


In order to inform the commuters, the DRM, Mumbai Central tweeted, "Due to a technical problem at Malad station, all up and down local trains are running late. The work is in progress and it will be fixed at the earliest. Inconvenience is regretted."


mumbai mumbai news western railway mumbai local train

