Central Railway’s new top boss boosts hopes of a smoother commute

Hopes for further seamless commutes on the Central Railway (CR) revived on Friday as the original planner of multi-modal integration of CR stations, Ram Karan Yadav, took charge as its General Manager. Yadav is a senior officer of the Indian Railways Service of Engineers (IRSE) from the 1986 batch.

Yadav was instrumental in building Dadar station’s widest footover bridge (FOB), integrating Ghatkopar station with the Mumbai Metro station, and remodelling Thane, Kalyan and CSMT. “As chief project director (station development) on CR, Yadav was involved in the development of the inter-modal station at Ajni, Nagpur, the integration of Metro station at Ghatkopar, remodelling of Thane, Kalyan and CSMT and monetisation of Railway land at Matunga station,” a CR spokesperson said.

Yadav received the General Manager’s award in 1999 for excellent planning and execution of the 12-meter-wide FOB with PSC girders at Dadar station. Earlier, as general manager of Urban Transport at Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), Yadav carried out a feasibility study of the Elevated Corridor along WR suburban line and also worked as an independent safety officer in the execution of the Mumbai Metro One.

As chief administrative officer (construction) on WR, he was responsible for the highest-ever commissioning of new lines, gauge conversions and doubling on WR in a year. Work on the sixth line between Khar and Borivli picked up pace during his tenure and work on station development at Udhna, Sabarmati and Bhuj also commenced.

While working as divisional railway manager at Bhusawal, he conducted one of the biggest encroachment removal drives on Indian Railways in 2018 with 17,000 multidisciplinary staff, removing over 3,000 houses (hutment/pucca houses) and approximately 350 shops, reclaiming over 120 acres of Railway land.

General Manager’s first-day tasks

On his first day as the general manager, Yadav visited certain sections at CSMT, reviewed installation proposals of major routes, and met department heads and divisional railway managers of Mumbai, Bhusawal, Nagpur, Pune, and Solapur divisions. He emphasised certain factors, including train operation safety, maintenance, field inspections, and increasing sectional speeds up to 130 kmph. With regard to commuters, he stressed meeting their demands, providing amenities, controlling crime, and effectively interacting with them and public representatives. Concerning staff, Yadav recommended focusing on their welfare, promotions, and medical facilities.