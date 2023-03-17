Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Centre writes to state over rising Covid 19 cases

Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases

Premium

Updated on: 17 March,2023 06:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Maharashtra has been asked to examine the situation at the district and sub-district level and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures

Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases

A file picture of a health worker collecting a sample to test for Covid-19 at LTT. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


The rise in test positivity rate (TPR) for Covid-19 in Maharashtra, compared to the country’s TPR, has raised concerns. The Centre has written a letter to the principal secretary of health, Maharashtra, asking to identify from where the cluster of cases have been reported and to take pro-active measures regarding the same. On Thursday the state reported 226 new cases, of which Mumbai accounted for 35. The state and city have 926 and 185  active cases respectively. Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, wrote a letter to the secretary of  public health department, Maharashtra, saying, “There is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection, without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic.”

Coronavirus Omicron brihanmumbai municipal corporation vaccine vaccination mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK