Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra has been asked to examine the situation at the district and sub-district level and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures

A file picture of a health worker collecting a sample to test for Covid-19 at LTT. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The rise in test positivity rate (TPR) for Covid-19 in Maharashtra, compared to the country’s TPR, has raised concerns. The Centre has written a letter to the principal secretary of health, Maharashtra, asking to identify from where the cluster of cases have been reported and to take pro-active measures regarding the same. On Thursday the state reported 226 new cases, of which Mumbai accounted for 35. The state and city have 926 and 185 active cases respectively. Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, wrote a letter to the secretary of public health department, Maharashtra, saying, “There is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection, without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic.”