In view of the block, Paschim Express (Train no. 12925/12926) will operate on diverted route and not halt at Chandigarh and Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar railway stations

File Pic

Listen to this article Chandigarh Station under 29 day block; Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express diverted till August 9 x 00:00

A 29 day block of platform no. 01 at Chandigarh station is being undertaken from July 12 to August 9, announced Western Railway on Thursday. In view of the block, Paschim Express (Train no. 12925/12926) will operate on diverted route.

Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express (Train No. 12925) will be diverted via Ambala, Sirhind and Sanehwal railway stations till August 8, said an official release. Similarly Amritsar – Mumbai Central Paschim Express (Train No. 12926) will be diverted via Sanehwal, Sirhind and Ambala railway stations till August 9.

The above trains will not have a halt at Chandigarh and Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar railway stations.

Western Railway collects over Rs 52 crore as fines during checking drives between April to June

Western Railway on Wednesday said that it collected Rs 52 crore as fines during intensive checking drives between April to June this year.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that in order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide passengers over Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains and holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers.

It said, the highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway organized several ticket checking drives during the months of April to June 2024, thereby recovering an amount of Rs. 52.14 crore, which also includes Rs.14.63 cr from Mumbai Suburban section.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the month of June 2024, an amount of Rs.14.10 crore was recovered through detection of 2.25 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. Also, in the month of June, WR realized fines amounting to Rs.4.35 crore through detection of almost 1 lakh cases over Mumbai Suburban section.

"To prevent unauthorised entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives almost 13000 unauthorized passengers have been penalized in April & June 2024 and around Rs. 43.64 lakh collected in fines," the Western Railway said.

It said that the Western Railway appeals to the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets.