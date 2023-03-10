Child brides from Maharashtra were sold in Gujarat, Rajasthan: Devendra Fadnavis

This came from Fadnavis in a written answer to a question on child brides and women trafficking raised by Legislative Council member Mahadev Jankar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that child brides from the state were sold in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

This came from Fadnavis in a written answer to a question on child brides and women trafficking raised by Legislative Council member Mahadev Jankar.

A child bride is a girl under the age of 18 who is married off to an adult man. This practice is a crime in India.

Also Read: Maharashtra Budget 2023 Highlights: Cash benefit for farmers, financial aid for girls - Top announcements

Fadnavis said, "As many as 24 criminal cases have been filed for the alleged kidnapping of women and child brides on the pretext of marriage in January this year. In 2021 calendar year, 448 accused persons were arrested."

The deputy CM said that poor women and child brides from the state were sold in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.