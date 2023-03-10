Maharashtra Budget 2023 Highlights: Cash benefit for farmers, financial aid for girls - Top announcements

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Finance Minister, presented a revenue deficit budget of Rs 16,222 crore in the Legislative Assembly with a total outlay of Rs 1,72,000 crore

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy CM and State Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State Minister Deepak Kesarkar poses for photos with the State Budget 2023-24 during Budget Session of Maharashtra Assembly, in Mumbai. Pic/Devendra Fadnavis Twitter

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Thursday presented its maiden Budget for 2023-24, in which it proposed Rs 6,000 assistance to farmers and Re 1 crop insurance scheme while also offering relief in professional tax to working women, a 50 per cent discount on ticket fares in state-run buses to women and a new scheme for the girl child.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Finance Minister, presented a revenue deficit budget of Rs 16,222 crore in the Legislative Assembly with a total outlay of Rs 1,72,000 crore.

Also Read: Maharashtra Budget: Eye on BMC, Shinde-govt budget proposes projects worth thousands of crores

"The first budget of the 'amrit kaal' is based on 'panchamrit' (five) principles," said Fadnavis, whose Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined hands with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction to form a government in the state in June 2022.

Here are the highlights of the Maharashtra Budget 2023-24: