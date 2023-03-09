Maharashtra Budget: Eye on BMC, Shinde-govt budget proposes projects worth thousands of crores

“For beautification of Mumbai, 820 public utility improvement works have been undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs. 1,729 crores, out of which 121 works have been completed and the remaining works are in progress,” Fadnavis said

With eye on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Thursday announced several development projects for the country’s financial capital Mumbai.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Finance Minister, said: “Our ideal, Mahamanav, Bharat Ratna, Dr. Babasaheb Infrastructure Ambedkar's memorial at Dadar, Mumbai will be completed by April, 2025. The government has made available Rs. 349 crores for the project and the remaining funds of Rs. 741 crores will be made available. The work of the first phase of the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial at Shivaji Park Dadar will be completed by May, 2023. State government will make available Rs. 351 crores for this purpose.”

Mumbai metro route

Fadnavis said that convenience of passengers, in Mumbai, MMR and Route Thane area is our top priority. “Therefore, 337 kms long metro network is being developed and 46 kms stretch has been opened for traffic. Another 50 kms stretch will be operational in the year 2023-24. The new metro projects being taken up in Mumbai are: Mumbai Metro line 10- Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk, Mira Road, total length 9.2 kms. Estimated cost Rs 4,476 crores. Mumbai Metro line- 11 Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus total length 12.77 Kms. estimated cost Rs. 8,739 crores. Metro line 12-Kalyan to Taloja, length 20.75 km. estimated cost Rs. 5,865 crore. These projects will be completed soon,” he added.

Mumbai Beautification Project

He said that the Parsik Hills Tunnel, water supply to Mira Bhayandar, Mumbai Trans Harbour link projects and various flyover works will be completed this year by the Mumbai Metropolitan Area Development Authority.

Water Transport in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister announced that a project worth Rs. 424 crores is being undertaken in Mumbai to connect Thane and Vasai creeks for water transport around Mumbai.

“A project costing Rs.162.20 crores has been approved for construction of jetty and related facilities for passenger water transport at Radio Club near Gateway of India. This will facilitate passenger transport from South Mumbai to Kalyan, Dombivli, Thane, Vasai creak and Navi Mumbai,” Fadnavis said.

He said that an outlay of Rs. 9,725 crores has been proposed under the scheme expenditure for Urban Development Department, Rs. 3,746 crores for Transport and Ports Department and Rs. 1,310 crores for General Administration Department for the year 2023-24.

“A total outlay of Rs 53,058,55 crores has been proposed under scheme expenditure for third Amrut for the development of infrastructure with substantial capital investment,” Fadnavis added.