Children’s Day 2022: History, significance and all that you need to know

Updated on: 14 November,2022 12:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

After Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's death in the year 1964, his birth anniversary was chosen as the date to celebrate Children's Day in India

Children’s Day 2022: History, significance and all that you need to know

Representative image. Pic/iStock


In India, Children's Day is celebrated every year on the 14th of November in memory of the country's first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. After his death in the year 1964, his birth anniversary was chosen as the date to celebrate Children's Day in India. It is celebrated across the country to raise awareness about child rights and children's right to education for children.


History and significance:



India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889. for better education of children in India, he established various educational institutions. While he loved children a lot, they addressed him as 'Chacha Nehru'.


He once said, "Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow."

Before his death, Children’s Day was celebrated on November 20. Looking at his love and fondness for children, after his death in the year 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament after which it was decided that Children's Day in India will be celebrated on his birth anniversary.

