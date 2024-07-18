Chitale Bandhu scion Nikhil slams A2 ghee makers for 'conning' customers

Nikhil Chitale, a fourth-gen dairy industrialist, mentioned that ghee is primarily composed of fats and moisture, with minimal protein, including A2

Nikhil Chitale, one of the young scions of the renowned Chitale Bandhu brand based in Pune, on Thursday, urged people to not "fall for scams" like A2 ghee which is being sold for a higher price than regular cow ghee in the market. Nikhil, who is a fourth-generation dairy industrialist, and partner in the dairy subsidiary of Chitale Bandhu said that ghees are mostly fats and moisture with little protein presence including A2.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nikhil wrote, "I just saw an ad promoting A2 Ghee. A2 GHEE? At five times the usual price? What kind of nonsense is this? A1 and A2 are proteins, but ghee is 99.5 per cent to 99.7 per cent fat and moisture with no protein—neither A1 nor A2. Don’t fall for these scams."

A user raised questions over Chitale's post on the A2 ghee stating, "I think the demand for A2 ghee is hurting dairy industries that’s why this post. The price is higher because machines are not used and the process is simple and traditional. But quality is way better than other packed ghee."

However, the young Pune-based businessman was quick to refute the claims and said, "It’s actually not even a fraction of what the entire industry does, so no it doesn’t hurt. But fooling customers is never a great business model."

He reiterated his stance when another user thanked him for debunking the misinformation and wrote, "You have these displayed on special racks across all supermarkets in mumbai.. specifically the premium ones." The young scion retorted, "Playing with some Desi cow emotion and conning folks is unacceptable."

What is A2 ghee?

A2 ghee is a type of clarified butter, which originated in India, and is made from the milk of cows producing A2 beta-casein protein. Many claim that A2 ghee is easier to digest in comparison to regular ghee, especially for those who are lactose intolerant. Claims have been made that it has a high smoking point and is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A, D, E, and K, and other nutrients.