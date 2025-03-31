In 1982, Wing Commander Prakash Navale, then Flight Lieutenant, was awarded the 'Shaurya Chakra' for saving the life of Janaki Ballabh Patnaik from mob fury in Gopalpur in Odisha

Former Odisha CM JB Patnaik. Pic/X

A municipal corporation in western Maharashtra has named a 'chowk' after a former Indian Air Force pilot who received the Shaurya Chakra for saving then Odisha chief minister J B Patnaik from mob fury.

An official of the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad City Municipal Corporation said the civic body has named the Kolhapur Road Akashwani Chowk in Sangli city as 'Wing Commander Prakash Navale Chowk' after the brave pilot.

In 1982, Navale, then Flight Lieutenant, was awarded the 'Shaurya Chakra' for saving the life of Patnaik, then Odisha CM, from mob fury in Gopalpur.

The award citation read: In this action, Flight Lieutenant Prakash Navale displayed determination, courage and presence of mind. Had he not flown out the VIP at that critical time, the situation could have taken a grave turn and could have resulted in serious consequences to the VIP and further break-down in the law and order situation.

Shaurya Chakra is a military decoration awarded for valour, courageous action or self-sacrifice while not engaged in direct combat with the enemy. It is considered an equivalent to the wartime Vir Chakra medal.

Talking to PTI, Navale, 73, thanked the municipal corporation for the honour bestowed on him. He also expressed gratitude to BJP MLA Sudhir Gadgil for pursuing the issue with the civic body. Both are alumni of Sainik School Satara.

Navale said that after the incident, Patnaik had called him to Bhubaneswar and thanked him for saving his life.

