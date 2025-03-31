Maharashtra government issues uniform timings across all districts; directives include health precautions for students

A girl wears a bucket hat to protect herself from the intense heat in Fort, on Saturday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Maharashtra schools to stay open only in morning shifts amid heatwave x 00:00

In response to the rising temperatures and the ongoing heatwave across Maharashtra, the Directorate of Primary Education has issued an official order mandating that all schools across the state operate only in the morning shift.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new timings, applicable to all schools regardless of their management or medium of instruction, have been enforced to safeguard students’ health amid extreme weather conditions.

As per the directive, primary schools will function from 7 am to 11.15 am, while secondary schools will operate from 7 am to 11.45 am.

The state board officials informed that the decision comes after multiple organisations and stakeholders submitted requests for morning school sessions to mitigate the adverse impact of extreme heat on students. Several districts had already issued independent orders shifting school hours to the morning, but discrepancies in school schedules across regions prompted the government to implement a uniform timetable across Maharashtra.

Along with the change in school timings, the Directorate of Education has also issued a set of precautions to be followed to protect students from the adverse effects of high temperatures. All schools have been instructed to implement the following measures:

. Students should not participate in outdoor sports or physical exercises during school hours; classes should not be conducted in open areas

. Teachers should create awareness about precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses

. All classrooms should have functional fans to maintain adequate ventilation

. Schools must ensure an adequate supply of cold drinking water for students

. Students should be advised to eat seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as watermelon, muskmelon, oranges, grapes, pineapple, cucumber, and salads

. Students should wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothes to

stay cool

. Students should be encouraged to wear hats, carry umbrellas, or cover their heads with towels or traditional cloth while commuting

. Students should avoid walking barefoot in the heat and must wear shoes or sandals

. Schools should advise students to limit outdoor activities and avoid stepping out in the sun unnecessarily

The circular also states that district authorities, including the chief executive officer, have the discretion to modify the timings based on local conditions. Schools have been directed to immediately implement the new schedule and ensure compliance with the issued guidelines.

The state board officials said, “With temperatures soaring across the state, these measures aim to protect students from potential health hazards caused by extreme heat. School authorities, teachers, and parents are urged to ensure strict adherence to these guidelines for the well-being of children during the summer season.”

Devika Sharma, a parent said, “In Pune, the temperature has soared past 40°C. This week, the Koregaon Park area recorded nearly 41°C, prompting the need for

the government to close primary schools. The intense summer heat has made it extremely challenging for young children to travel to school.”

Revised school timetable

Primary school schedule

(7 am - 11.15 am)

7 am - 7.15 am: Assembly

7.15 am - 7.45 am: First period

7:.45 am - 8.15 am: Second period

8.15 am - 8.45 am: Third period

8.45 am - 9.15 am: Fourth period

9.15 am - 9.45 am: Recess/lunch break

9.45 am - 10.15 am: Fifth period

10.15 am - 10.45 am: Sixth period

10.45 am - 11.15 am: Seventh period

Secondary school schedule

(7 am - 11.45 am)

7.00 am - 7.15 am: Assembly

7.15 am - 7.45 am: First period

7.45 am - 8.15 am: Second period

8.15 am - 8.45 am: Third period

8.45 am - 9.15 am: Fourth period

9.15 am - 9.45 am: Recess/lunch break

9.45 am - 10.15 am: Fifth period

10.15 am - 10.45 am: Sixth period

10.45 am - 11.15 am: Seventh period

11.15 am - 11.45 am:

Eighth period