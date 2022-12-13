Christmas gift gives East Indians a lift

Community-themed garden takes off in Juhu-Koliwada; open space set to be showcase of culture for sons of the soil

Coconuts being broken as the project takes off

On December 25, 2021, this paper carried a report about the East Indians rejoicing because a space in Juhu had been earmarked for a community-themed garden. At that time, MLA Ameet Satam had reassured that work on the Kaka Baptista Garden will begin in January 2022. Kaka Baptista was a freedom fighter from the community.

Cynics were starting to think that the words may not translate into action any time soon. Yesterday morning, however, the East Indians were witness to a coconut-breaking ceremony at the space in Juhu-Koliwada. This officially signalled the start of work for the promised garden.

If there were any Monday morning blues to be dispelled, they vanished in the slight breeze, as coconuts were broken to cheers all around. The sweeping sentiment among the community was of overwhelming relief and happiness.



The Kaka Baptista Garden to come up at Juhu Koliwada. Pics/Sameer Markande

Addressing the audience later, Gleason Barretto, global ambassador of the Mobai Gaothan Panchayat (MGP), said, “We are the ‘bhoomi-putras’ (sons of the soil). We have some rights and these have been recognised today.” A cheer went up from the people who had gathered under a shamiana just a little away from the ground where the garden had been earmarked. “This place, this city is our gaon (village); being here is like people going back to their village,” he added.

Tourist spots

MLA Satam, who initiated this project, said, “This has been in the making for a while, and leaders like Gleason made sure that I leave no stone unturned for the community through my social media posts. If I mentioned something on Facebook or Twitter, he would write back asking me: what about the space for the community? Only talk is of little use, we need follow-up, action and funds for things to be translated into reality.”

Satam credited senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar for getting “permissions for the project”. The most interesting part of Satam’s address was drawn from the personal. He believed indigenous communities like the Kolis, Agris and East Indians must be woven into the tourist experience. “I witnessed this abroad, where lifestyles of indigenous communities are part of the tourist itinerary. I remember interacting with some on a trip to Hawaii. Their history and culture are promoted by the government and official tourist organisations. Here, we hear statements like ‘give them respect’, but it is important that there are tangibles like projects for these people to give meaning to feel-good phrases.”

Uddhav digs

Chief guest Shelar started by saying, “This day is one of great happiness. Samudracha Raja, king of the seas, defines the Koli samaj. Today, all of you have basic rights and the first voice raised for you and your welfare at the government level has been that of Ameet Satam.” He added, “Koliwadas need demarcation and definitions. Otherwise, we will have encroachment as limits are not defined.”

Shelar’s talk was peppered with a few digs at the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government. He claimed that a spot at Khar-Danda where the fishing community dried the catch was under threat of being usurped for housing projects under the previous government. “We have now given it protection as a fish-drying yard,” he said to applause. He finished with promises to “preserve and protect” the rights of the community.

Culture hub

The function was called to a close with the community happy about an open-air window of culture for outsiders, “and a place where we can hold certain community-centric functions,” said Elizabeth D’Souza and Loretta D’ Souza. Co-founder and Trustee of MGP Walter Murzello said, “When we enlist a designer for the space, attention will be paid to aesthetics and the professional will be one that is sensitised to history, too.” In the end, Alphi D’Souza, co-founder and trustee of MGP, said, “This has been a long struggle, and Satam has kept his word. I give him full credit. Once we were the biggest land-owners in Mumbai, but today, it may seem ironic that we have to struggle for a space to call our own. Yet, we have to make the best of it and work for the community.”

