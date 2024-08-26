Breaking News
CIDCO launches housing scheme for 902 flats on Krishna Janmashtami 2024

Updated on: 26 August,2024 07:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
This year's project, launched on Krishna Janmashtami 2024, provides 38 homes for economically disadvantaged people in Kalamboli, Kharghar, and Ghansoli.

Representative image/iStock

On the auspicious day of Krishna Janmashtami 2024, City and Industrial Development Corporation launched a new housing scheme in Navi Mumbai, offering a total of 902 units across multiple housing complexes. This initiative will allow over 900 families to realise their ambition of owning a home.


The program, scheduled to be launched on Krishna Janmashtami 2024, includes 213 residences in Navi Mumbai's well-developed neighbourhoods of Kalamboli, Kharghar, and Ghansoli, as well as 689 flats in CIDCO's Valleyshilp, Swapnpurti, and Vastuvihar-Celebration housing complexes in Kharghar.



CIDCO has a long history of launching housing plans that cater to all income ranges. This year's project, launched on Krishna Janmashtami 2024, provides 38 homes for economically disadvantaged people in Kalamboli, Kharghar, and Ghansoli as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Additionally, 175 properties are offered in the general category. CIDCO's Kharghar complexes have 689 flats, with 42 for the economically vulnerable sections under PMAY, 359 for the low-income group, 128 for the medium-income group, and 160 for the high-income group.


Online registration for the plan begins on August 27, 2024, with a computerised draw slated for October 10, 2024. Interested applicants can register and obtain more information at [https://lottery.cidcoindia.com](https://lottery.cidcoindia.com).

These housing complexes are well-connected by rail, road, and Metro, and are close to CIDCO's ambitious projects, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The scheme offers citizens a chance to experience a well-rounded lifestyle in Navi Mumbai, with all essential infrastructure at their doorstep.

cidco navi mumbai real estate Mumbai Real Estate maharashtra

