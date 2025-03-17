CISF Coastal Cyclothon 2025: A journey of awareness and national security

As of March 17, the cyclists have covered 2,529 km, with 1,507 km completed along the west coast and 1,022 km on the east coast

The CISF Coastal Cyclothon 2025, an ambitious cycling expedition covering 6,553 km along India’s coastline, is progressing towards its grand conclusion in Kanyakumari on April 1. Led by 125 CISF cyclists, the event serves as both a test of endurance and a mission to engage coastal communities on the importance of coastal security in national economic development.

Cyclothon’s Progress and Community Impact

As of March 17, the cyclists have covered 2,529 km, with 1,507 km completed along the west coast and 1,022 km on the east coast. Their efforts have drawn widespread support, with a total of 7,78,260 people participating in awareness events—5,33,150 along the west coast and 2,45,110 on the east coast.

Key Events and Upcoming Highlights

The Cyclothon features 14 major events along its route, with four already successfully completed, including stops at Lakhpat Fort, Gandhidham, and Surat. The next milestone will be a special event at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai on March 20 at 4:00 PM, expected to be a significant gathering promoting endurance, awareness, and community involvement.

Following Mumbai, the expedition will continue to key locations such as Goa, Mangalore, Kannur, Cochin, Chennai, and Puducherry before reaching its grand finale in Kanyakumari. In addition to major events, 51 smaller community engagement programs have already taken place, with another 68 scheduled in the coming days.

Spreading Awareness on Coastal Security

Beyond the physical challenge, the CISF cyclists are spreading vital messages about coastal security, marine conservation, and the empowerment of coastal communities. At each stop, they have been interacting with local residents to stress the connection between secure coastlines and national economic stability. The initiative also highlights the crucial role of women in coastal security and environmental sustainability.

Anticipation Builds for Grand Finale

As the journey moves into its final leg, anticipation is growing for the concluding events. The upcoming gathering at Mumbai’s Gateway of India is expected to be a landmark moment in this extraordinary expedition, reinforcing the collective responsibility of safeguarding India’s vast and strategically significant coastline.