CISF personnel at Mumbai’s CSMI Airport intercepted an attempt to smuggle synthetic diamonds worth Rs 4.93 crore. The diamonds were concealed in a laptop battery compartment and recovered during security screening.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stationed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport in Mumbai successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle synthetic diamonds valued at approximately ₹4.93 crore, ANI reports.

According to ANI, the incident took place in the early hours of 12 February 2025, when an Indian passenger, Bharatbhai Govindbhai Nathani, was scheduled to board NOK Airlines Flight No. DD 939 to Bangkok. His flight was set to depart from Terminal 2 of CSMI Airport at 2:50 AM. After completing his check-in formalities, Nathani proceeded to the security screening area with his hand baggage.

As per ANI, during the routine screening process, CISF Screener CT/GD Subodh Kumar identified an unusual image on the X-ray Baggage Inspection System (X-BIS) machine. The scanner displayed an anomaly within the battery compartment of the passenger’s laptop, prompting closer scrutiny. Given the suspicious nature of the image and a thorough assessment of the passenger’s profile, the CISF personnel flagged the bag for a detailed physical examination.

ANI reports that Sub Inspector Excise Meena Mukesh Kumar was assigned to carry out the physical inspection. Upon further investigation, officials discovered 26 small transparent packets concealed inside the laptop’s battery compartment. These packets contained synthetic diamonds, which were meticulously hidden to evade detection.

Following the discovery, the CISF immediately alerted the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and Customs officials stationed at Mumbai Airport. As per ANI, the confiscated synthetic diamonds weighed approximately 2,147.20 carats and were estimated to be worth ₹4.93 crore in the market. The detained passenger, along with the seized diamonds, was handed over to the AIU and Customs authorities for further inquiry.

The swift action and vigilance demonstrated by the CISF personnel played a pivotal role in preventing what could have been a major smuggling operation. According to ANI, officials have emphasised that this incident underscores the CISF’s unwavering commitment to national security and its continuous efforts to curb illegal activities at India’s international airports.

As per ANI, further investigation into the matter is currently underway, with authorities working to determine the source and intended destination of the smuggled synthetic diamonds.

