City Ghajini was bankrupt

Guru Siddappa Waghmare, the so-called “gold man”, who was brutally stabbed in a spa in Worli, had been flaunting fake gold to create an impression in his locality. The police said that all the gold ornaments on Waghmare were merely imitations. Additionally, his bank accounts were empty, and he was almost bankrupt.

Waghmare was found murdered inside the Soft Touch Spa located in Worli. The Worli police recovered five heavy gold-plated chains, a bracelet, and ten rings, but all the jewellery was found to be fake.

Speaking to mid-day a police source said “Waghmare had been wearing these fake gold ornaments since 2017. He purchased all this jewellery from a Dadar-based imitation jewellery shop that closely resembles real gold. Waghmare had multiple girlfriends, most of whom worked in spas and clubs. He spent all his income on these girlfriends and never on his family. Waghmare used to impress his girlfriends with these ornaments.”

“After Waghmare’s murder, police recovered all the heavy jewellery from his body inside the spa. The jewellery was rechecked with local jewellers and confirmed to be fake. Waghmare first brought this jewellery home in 2017,” a police source added.

In his locality, Waghmare was seen as a hero, impressing people with his fake jewellery. All the residents and his girlfriends believed he was wealthy and had a lot of money in the bank. Waghmare was an extortionist and also a police informant. However, the whereabouts of his money remain unknown.

Police also recovered Waghmare’s diary, which he maintained daily, but it did not mention the names of the people or sources from where he received money.

However, he did record all his expenses, including small bank transfers.

According to the police, a locket of Rohidas Maharaj was found on one of his gold chains, a locket of Lord Aai Tulja Bhavani on the second chain, Lord Khandoba on the third, and Gautam Buddha on the fourth. One locket contained a lion’s nail, and the rings had Navagraha inscriptions.

Cops also recovered a chain from the accused that was stolen after Waghmare’s murder. The chain has been sent to a jeweller for verification of its authenticity.

Additionally, the police discovered that Waghmare had purchased a second-hand car and was paying a R22,000 EMI from his income. Multiple bank accounts were found, but all were empty.

Waghmare’s son Rohidas Waghmare said, “My father was bankrupt and he didn’t leave any money for the family. I sold my bike after my father’s death as we didn’t have money to run the house. I am jobless. My father spent all his money on his girlfriends but never saved money for the family. We are in huge debt now.”

A police officer said “The fake jewellery also helped us trace the accused. We discovered that the reason behind the murder was not a robbery but some personal revenge.”

In the Waghmare murder case, cops arrested Waghmare’s girlfriend May Joseph, spa owner Santosh Sherekar, and contract killers Mohammad Ansari and Squid Ansari. The cops found that the accused made a UPI payment near the pan shop to purchase something before the murder.