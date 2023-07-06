Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) dismissed controversial officer Yuvraj Bhadane from service on Thursday. An inquiry committee was appointed to probe allegations leveled against him of forgery

Yuvraj Bhadane

Listen to this article Civic officer dismissed from service in Ulhasnagar x 00:00

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) dismissed controversial officer Yuvraj Bhadane from service on Thursday. An inquiry committee was appointed to probe allegations leveled against him of forgery. Bhadane remained a controversial Public Relations Officer ever since he was appointed to the UMC.

A rape case was also registered against him in the year 2022. UMC inquiry committee found him guilty in 5 out of 8 allegations against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In July 2019, when Bhadane had taken official leave, he had also taken the keys to his cabin along with him. Later, when Corporators had urged the UMC Commissioner to open his cabin, they found files related to tax, audit, and urban development in his cabin. Since then, demands were made to suspend Bhadane from the service.

Later, Dileep Malwankar, a social activist complained to the then UMC commissioner Dr Raja Dayanidhi that, Bhadane had forged his birthdate and got the job in the municipal corporation.

After due inquiry, a proposal was put in the corporation last year in February to register an offence against him. The proposal was passed and an FIR was registered against him at the Central Police station. While Bhadane was trying for anticipatory bail, a rape case was filed against him in Navi Mumbai by a lady officer.

A departmental inquiry was initiated against Bhadane and he was suspended till the time inquiry on him concludes.

Eight allegations were leveled against him and he was given time to give an explanation to the inquiry committee. The committee didn’t find any satisfactory explanations from him and recommended his dismissal from the service.

As per the recommendation, Aziz Sheikh, UMC Commissioner released the order of his dismissal from services on July 5. Bhadane has been disqualified to get a job in any of the government establishments.