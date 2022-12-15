Civic polls must be held immediately in Maharashtra, says Raj Thackeray

While the terms of several municipal corporations and councils have ended, polls have not been held so far due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. File Pic

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday said elections to various civic bodies in the state, including Thane, must be held immediately.

He also opposed the multi-member panel system in civic polls but said the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Nationalist Congress Party were supporting it for reasons best known to them.

Slamming the Thane Municipal Corporation, he said several civic services were being given by builders, who are earning from them, instead of authorities.

The city is being run by builders and not the civic body, he alleged.

