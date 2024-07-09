Mumbai witnessed overcast skies on Tuesday morning with rains coming to a halt. Meanwhile, schools and colleges were closed in light of the IMD's warning of heavy showers and issuing of a 'red alert.'

Streets flooded near Kurla on Monday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Clear skies across Mumbai on Tuesday; IMD's red-alert misses mark x 00:00

A day after heavy rainfall obstructed routine functioning in Mumbai, rains have subsided significantly in the city on Tuesday.

As per the PTI report, local trains were back on tracks as there was no waterlogging anywhere since early morning. However, minimal delays were reported by commuters.

The suburban services were running with a minor delay of 5-10 minutes, authorities said.

The Harbour Line services which were suspended on Monday night between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Mankhurd due to waterlogging at Wadala, were operationalised at 4.30 am on Tuesday after the water receded, a Central Railway spokesperson said, reported PTI.

"On the Main Line, both fast and slow locals are running 2-3 min behind schedule and the Harbour Line locals are running almost on time now," the spokesperson said.

As per the PTI report, Western Railway on its social media handle said the suburban services on its slow and fast corridors were running normally with some delays.

The fast line services were delayed due to waterlogging at night in Dadar and Mahim stretch, it said.

There was no major waterlogging anywhere in the city and suburbs and the road traffic was smooth, reported PTI.

According to a civic official, there will be a high tide of 4.31 metres in the Arabian Sea at 2.33 pm.

Mumbai did not receive much rain overnight on Tuesday though there was heavy downpour in the city and suburbs on Monday evening, as per an update of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per an official release, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, the island city recorded an average 141.97 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western parts received 116.61 mm and 142.58 mm rains, respectively, an official said.

Between 8 am and 11 pm on Monday, the island city, eastern and western areas recorded an average rainfall of 116.07 mm, 84.77 mm and 109.55 mm, respectively.

On Monday, some parts of Mumbai received more than 300 mm rainfall just in six hours between 1 am and 6 am, resulting in severe waterlogging in many low-lying areas and disrupting suburban train services and flight operations.

An official of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said no bus route, except one at Sangam Nagar in Wadala, was diverted or curtailed due to waterlogging