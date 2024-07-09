Mumbai police brave heavy rain to save lives

Heroic acts ensured safety as rain lashed city, causing waterlogging in several areas

Constable Satish Yewle, cleans a clogged drain with a stick in Vile Parle (left) Cops place a metal sheet on a broken drainage in Bandra

Mumbai police came to the fore of rescue efforts, as heavy rain lashed the city. They rescued a couple whose car got stuck in the Malad subway early Monday morning. Additionally, a traffic cop in Vile Parle cleared waterlogging on the Western Express highway by ensuring drainage holes were clear. Meanwhile, Bandra traffic police placed an iron sheet over a broken drainage cover to prevent accidents.

Malad subway

Munish Madaan, a resident of Malad West, was travelling with his wife from Malad West to East when their car became trapped in waterlogging at Malad Subway. A nearby nullah wall had collapsed, causing water to flood into the subway. Two traffic cops and wardens bravely jumped into the water, rescuing the couple and ensuring their safety.

Speaking to mid-day Madaan said, “As we approached the subway, the water level seemed manageable, and I thought our car would pass through the waterlogging easily. However, as we entered, the water level unexpectedly rose, causing my car to begin sinking. The doors were completely blocked and wouldn't open. As the car started to drown further, we began to fear for our lives. Desperately, I opened a window, and thankfully, four cops and traffic wardens swam toward us, pulling us out through the window just in time.

“I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai police, traffic cops, and wardens who risked their lives to save us from drowning. After the rescue, we left the car and the area. Unfortunately, our car was completely damaged, and our mobile phones were also ruined by the water. Despite these losses, we are incredibly fortunate to have survived the incident,” Madaan added.

Vile Parle

Police constable Satish Yewle, from the Vakola Traffic Division, successfully cleared waterlogging on the Western Express Highway at Vile Parle early Monday morning. Speaking to mid-day constable Satish Yewle said, While patrolling the area, I noticed waterlogging on the highway and informed Senior Inspector Sandeep Yele. He instructed me to manage traffic and assist motorists to prevent any accidents. I began clearing the blocked drainage using a stick. Gradually, the water level started to decrease. It took me over an hour to completely clear the waterlogging. Yewle completed his duty at around 10 am after completely draining the water from the highway to avoid any incident and also cleared the traffic.

Bandra

The Bandra Traffic Police Division was also on the ground closing the Khar subway when water levels rose early Monday morning. Senior Inspector Haridas Killedar noticed a broken drainage cover near Lucky Hotel and directed the placement of an iron sheet to prevent any mishaps. Senior Inspector Haridas Killedar of Bandra Traffic Division said, “We observed a broken drainage cover near Lucky Hotel, posing a potential hazard for vehicles. We sought assistance from nearby Metro staff working near Lucky Hotel. Our constables, Sachin Salunkhe, Ramchandra Walke, and Tanaji Gurav, along with the Metro team found a large iron sheet. Using a crane provided by them, we securely placed the iron sheet over the damaged drainage cover.”