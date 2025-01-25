Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed happiness over the announcement of Padma awards to calligrapher Achyut Palav, former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya, veteran actor Ashok Saraf, veteran singer Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande, among others

File pic

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday congratulated the Padma awardees.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi and singer Pankaj Udhas have been awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously.

Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed happiness over the announcement of Padma awards to calligrapher Achyut Palav, former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya, veteran actor and Maharashtra Bhushan Ashok Saraf, veteran singer Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande, Baripada Forest Guard Chaitram Pawar, veteran singer Jaspinder Narula, Forest Ranger Maruti Chitampalli, senior flautists Ronu and Ranendra Bhanu Majumdar, agriculturalist Subhash Sharma, painter Vasudev Kamat, and senior homeopathic specialist Dr Vilas Dangre.

"All of them have made the region proud with their achievements. They have worked tirelessly in their areas of expertise. I convey my best wishes for their future endeavours," he said.

In his address on the eve of Republic Day 2025, Chief Minister Fadnavis extended his best wishes to the people of the state and emphasisied Maharashtra's pivotal role in shaping India's future and its remarkable achievements across various sectors.

In his message, Chief Minister Fadnavis highlighted the state’s unwavering commitment to becoming a driving force for the country's progress. "Maharashtra is India's powerhouse. In the near future, the 'data centre' will become the 'capital'. Our MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) will be a global growth centre. Maharashtra is a magnet for global investors and industry. With all the powerhouses, Maharashtra will have a unique contribution in strengthening the Indian economy," he said.

Fadnavis also outlined the state's exceptional strides in multiple fields, from agriculture and irrigation to education, health, industry, energy, and infrastructure.

"Maharashtra has done remarkably well in the fields of agriculture, irrigation, education, health, industry, energy and infrastructure. The state has topped the list in social justice, too. There is a balance between environment and climate change," he said.

The Chief Minister also underscored the importance of unity and collective progress. "We want to increase the popularity of Maharashtra. We have to unite for that. We have to make our Indian Republic even stronger. Let's put aside all differences and develop mutual love and harmony. Let us resolve to build the best, the most beautiful and the best India," he stated in his address.

Fadnavis concluded his Republic Day 2025 message with a call to preserve the values of unity and patriotism for future generations.