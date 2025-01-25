In addition to the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025, he also attended the closing ceremony of a rare postage stamp exhibition organised by India Post at the World Trade Centre

The much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025 in Mumbai was inaugurated on Saturday by Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra's Minister of Cultural Affairs and Information Technology, who also served as the chief guest. The event was marked by great enthusiasm, signaling the start of the city's biggest cultural celebration, which marks its silver jubilee this year.

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025, known for its vibrant cultural displays, showcased the innovation and enthusiasm of the youth. One of the major highlights this year was the Dadasaheb Phalke Film City exhibit. A stunning sculpture of a silver screen cinematic horse, conceptualised by Swati Mhase Patil, celebrated the artistic contributions of Phalke.

In addition to the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025, Shelar also attended the closing ceremony of a rare postage stamp exhibition organised by India Post at the World Trade Centre. The exhibition attracted a large crowd, particularly the youth, eager to see a collection of unique stamps. Shelar felicitated the winners of a stamp collection competition held as part of the event.

Later in the day, Shelar was present as the chief guest at the Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki Music Festival, where he unveiled the biography of the legendary classical musician. The event was attended by several renowned figures in the music industry, including Pandit Shounak Abhishek, Anand Bhate, Mahesh Kale, Devaki Pandit, Majusha Patil, as well as actor Subodh Bhave.

The Kala Ghoda Festival continues to be a significant cultural milestone, providing a platform for both established and emerging artists, while celebrating the artistic diversity of Mumbai.

"Radio Jockeying, along with drama, music, and other art forms, is becoming a platform for young talent, and we aim to organise several competitions to nurture this creativity," said Shelar.

This year’s festivities will open with Silver Sitaare Fusion, a grand spectacle showcasing 25 dance styles, bringing together 55 renowned artists and institutions who have been part of Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF's) legacy. Complementing this is the much-anticipated release of the KGAF Anthem by acclaimed composer Shantanu Moitra, capturing the spirit and energy of the festival, which will conclude on February 2.

Adding to the celebrations, KGAF will launch a commemorative coffee table book documenting its journey, with contributions from personalities like Brinda Miller, Ranjit Hoskote and Sabyasachi Mukherjee. This volume offers an intimate reflection on the festival’s impact and evolution, capturing cherished moments and milestones.