Students of a Bandra college showcase an evolving research into the stories of temple architecture in this coastal belt of Maharashtra

Students document the architecture of a temple

Listen to this article Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025: This project by college students showcases stories of temple architecture in Konkan x 00:00

Temples are an extension of people’s homes, beliefs and practices,” says Vinit Mirkar, principal of IES College of Architecture in Bandra. This observation laid the foundation to the Deulkathan project that will take stage at the Kala Ghoda Art Festival that begins today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The project was an effort to encourage first-year architecture students to understand what lies beyond the form of the temples, to push them to go beyond the textbook understanding of architecture,” shares Mirkar. In some ways, it has been a personal crusade. He adds, “I know of my gramdeivat (village deity) temple in Konkan that underwent a renovation, and transformed into a concrete uniform structure. It has lost a bit of its charm.”

An on-site research session at the temple in Awarsa

To bridge this gap between cultural practices and architectural improvisations the first-year students were sent on regular field trips. “This project revolves around five temples in Konkan, each built around a story. The students discovered these narratives during their research,” shares professor Shilpa Chandawarkar.

These include Dhamapur Bhagawati temple in Kudal, Vijaydurga temple in Goa and Deulwada temple in Malvan. The only exception is the Katyayani Baneshwar temple in Awarsa, Karnataka. “All of these temples are on the coast, and associated with stories of the sea,” the professor adds. The Katyayani Baneshwar temple is known for its inverted boat-shaped roof — a marker of the legend claiming that the idol of the goddess was protected from invaders by keeping it hidden within an inverted boat.

Vinit Mirkar

The stories find their way into the exhibition in the form of photographs, drawings, 3D models as wel as recordings and voiceovers. The project is an evolving one, Chandawarkar informs, adding that a new batch of students has returned with another survey. Mirkar adds, “We are now also including photography, videography and interacting with the community to help explain the nature of the project. Protecting these structures and retaining their stories is difficult, unless we are able to explain to them the need to renovate said structures with traditional material. It is the key to retaining their architectural essence.” This is where the role of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) emerges. Co-convenor Katyayani Agarwal explains, “Architectural heritage is a key focus area. We wanted to engage with the next generation. Such projects can be a good opportunity to support and nurture a new generation.”

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) enables this project to find a larger audience. “These drawings and models are easily readable by the layman. It enables them to understand the ideas behind these structures,” Agarwal signs off.

ON January 25 to February 2; 11 am to 7 pm

AT Khadi Gram Udyog Bhandar, DN Road, Fort.

FREE

TODAY’S PICKS AT KGAF

. OPENING CEREMONY: 6 pm onwards; Cross Maidan

The show includes Ganesh Stuti, Gondhal, a portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a tribute to Lord Vitthal which will encapsulate Maharashtra’s traditions; a Sattriya performance by Krishkankshi Kashyap and Dhruba Talukdar; poetry and rhythm by Prachee Shah Pandya and Prithvi Gandharv and a kathak performance by Prachee Shah Paandya, with ghazals by Prithvi Gandharv.

. LITERATURE: 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm; David Sassoon Library

The Spirit of Kala Ghoda: In KGAF’s silver jubilee edition, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Saryu Doshi, Abha Narain, Vikas Dilawari, Rajan Jayakar and Brinda Miller will launch a book highlighting this journey.

. MUSIC: 6 pm onwards; Cooperage Bandstand

NCPA in the Park: Enjoy a variety of performances. Register at www.ncpamumbai.com

. THEATRE: 6 pm to 7.30 pm; Rangswar Auditorium, Yashwantrao Chavan Centre

Patratoon Kaafka (Marathi): Watch this Marathi tribute to Franz Kafka, on his 100th death anniversary that explores the intimate aspects of his writing.

LOG ON TO kalaghodaassociation.com (for entire schedule)